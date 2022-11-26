Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 53,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

