Ikarian Capital LLC Takes Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,118,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 82,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

