Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Acquires 49,800 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 492,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,726. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
