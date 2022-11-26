Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Centene by 36.8% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Centene by 140.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 549,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 320,893 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.