Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

