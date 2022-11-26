Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $855.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $858.38.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

