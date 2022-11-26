Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.