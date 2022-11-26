Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

