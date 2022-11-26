Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 753 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NOBL opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

