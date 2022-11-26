Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after acquiring an additional 314,765 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

