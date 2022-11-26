Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 407,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,193,000 after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.