International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About International Flavors & Fragrances

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.