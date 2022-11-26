Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSFGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSF stock remained flat at $46.65 during trading hours on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.