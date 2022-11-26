Intrua Financial LLC Buys 100 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $113.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

