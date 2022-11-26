Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

