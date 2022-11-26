Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
