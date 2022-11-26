Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of CLX opened at $149.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

