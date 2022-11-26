Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 189.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 894,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 585,802 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,684.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 82,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 78,054 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,366,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

