Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC opened at $527.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.