Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 3,820 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

