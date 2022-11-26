Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

