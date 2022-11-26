Intrua Financial LLC Sells 152 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

SO opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

