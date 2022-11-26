Intrua Financial LLC Sells 46 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock opened at $737.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $934.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

