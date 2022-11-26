Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.13 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

