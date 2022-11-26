Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.4% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.13. 788,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average of $217.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

