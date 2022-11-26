IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $594.65 million and $7.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

