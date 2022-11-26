iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 525,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

