iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $482,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.04. 2,718,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

