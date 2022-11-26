iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

