iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 1,072,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 244,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEWJ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 133,386 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

