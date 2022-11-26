iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.41. 9,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 191,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,617,000.

