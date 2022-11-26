iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

