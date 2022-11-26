iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

