iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 219.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

