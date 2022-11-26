iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2,429.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

