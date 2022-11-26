ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.97) to GBX 280 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITM Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ITM Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

ITMPF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

