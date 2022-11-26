Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

