Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

