Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.33. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

