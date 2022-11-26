Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.33. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
