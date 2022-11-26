Jefferies Financial Group Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $295.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.20.

LFUS stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.7% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 134.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

