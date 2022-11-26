Jet2 plc (JET2) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,007 ($11.91) on Friday. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 637.40 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($16.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 813.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 911.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($10.68), for a total value of £4,515,000 ($5,338,772.61).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

