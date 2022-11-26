JOE (JOE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

