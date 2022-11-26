Joystick (JOY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,122.67

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $106.66 million and $36,122.67 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010437 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00240765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55067132 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.