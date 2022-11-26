JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.80 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00010978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $116.80 million and $576,970.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,169,114 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

