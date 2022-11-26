Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $193.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

