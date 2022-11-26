Kaspa Trading Up 39.7% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $131.87 million and $3.66 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.84 or 0.08340310 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00492983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.70 or 0.29985588 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,666,902,938 coins and its circulating supply is 14,666,902,939 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,653,378,871 with 14,653,386,960.55137 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00918686 USD and is up 11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,647,355.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars.

