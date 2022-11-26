Kava (KAVA) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $292.64 million and $23.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 332,232,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,228,160 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

