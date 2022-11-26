Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,655 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $328,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock worth $26,229,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Shares of BILL stock remained flat at $121.47 on Friday. 372,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,828. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

