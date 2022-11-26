Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,965 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $246,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,329 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,291. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,988. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

