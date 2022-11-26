Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $265.17 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,814 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.45% of Watts Water Technologies worth $265,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WTS remained flat at $156.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

